Niece Waidhofer Stuns In A Buckled Leather Bondage Dress, Thanks Fans For Their Support

Texan model Niece Waidhofer shared a jaw-dropping new photo to her Instagram page on Saturday, February 22.

Niece wore a sexy black leather bondage dress that clung tightly to her hourglass figure. The outfit was quite provocative, adorned with several buckles, and the mirror behind her reflected the backside, which showed off rows of gold chains running up and down the length of the gown. The buxom babe nearly spilled out of her tight top, displaying plunging cleavage to her delighted followers. She accessorized with a black choker necklace that matched the style of her dress. The stunner added sheer thigh-high tights that hooked to a garter belt worn beneath the dress.

To pose for the scandalous snapshot, Niece reclined on a white leather seat and looked to her right while running, gripping a handful of her long dark hair. She gave her fans a gorgeous shot of her face in profile.

The new pic comes in the aftermath of a personal video the model shared on her page yesterday. Niece rehashed a time in the past where she participated in the r/RoastMe subreddit on Reddit, which is meant to be a comedy thread. Unfortunately, the model received a lot of hate mail and was doxxed after posting her photo. Despite the original incident happening a while ago, Niece claimed she was still the victim of hate speech resulting from that incident.

In her caption, she expressed gratitude toward her many supporters who reached out to her after watching her video.

“Oh my god. Thank you, each and every one of you, who took the time out of their day to reach out and give me words of encouragement,” wrote the brunette.

She went on to apologize for potentially scaring anyone that thought she might be on the verge of harming herself after seeing her honest and raw clip.

However, her caption wasn’t all positive. Niece also pointed out that she blocked several haters who mocked her for sharing the video in the first place and wrote an impromptu “FAQ,” explaining why she felt it was necessary for a rebuttal to some of the comments she received.

“There are also rules against doxxing and telling people to kill themselves. Coming to my Instagram and saying this sh*t to me is not funny, nor should it be expected in a roast.”

In less than an hour, Niece’s latest share accumulated over 27,600 likes and more than 600 comments. The majority of her fans flocked to her comments section to praise her on her beauty and strength.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.