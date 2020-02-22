Kara Del Toro Stuns Instagram Followers In Barely-There Black String Bikini

Kara Del Toro likely set some hearts aflutter with the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the four-photo update, the Texan beauty rocked a black string bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy design featured a keyhole opening at the front of the top which showed off Kara’s cleavage. The bottoms were like conventional bikini briefs except that they included an extra strap that Kara tied around her waist. That extra tie helped to emphasize her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio, however. The model’s outfit was understandably light on accessories but she did rock a pair of flattering gold-rimmed sunglasses. Her hair was also slicked back, likely thanks to all of the water that surrounded her.

In each of the photos, Kara stood in a natural pool situated under a waterfall. In the first photo, she turned her head to the side while leaning forward slightly and flashed a broad smile. In the second, she struck an eye-catching pose that showcased her enviably toned physique as she closed her eyes and soaked up the sunlight. The third image pictured her splashing around in the water and in the fourth she sent a smoldering stare over her shoulder toward the camera.

According to her caption, the alluring two-piece swimsuit is from Boohoo but didn’t share any further details about the design. The caption also indicated that Kara was in Bali when the photo was taken.

The photos amassed more than 12,000 likes in 30 minutes and close to 120 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed enamored with the model’s beauty.

“Absolutely stunning!!” one fan wrote before adding a series of fire emoji to their comment.

“Sooo hot and gorgeous!” another added.

Amid all of the compliments and emoji, one fan had a question for Kara about her beauty regimen.

“Do you wax or laser? Your skin everywhere is always so smooth looking!!! @karajewelll,” they wrote.

The model hasn’t answered the question, as of this writing.

Kara is no stranger to flaunting her curves in bikinis. In a previous Instagram photo, she posed on a beach in a tan two-piece swimsuit for a series of stunning photographs that highlighted her seemingly effortless beauty.

“It was freezing, but the sunset made it worth it,” she wrote in the caption.

The photos proved popular with Kara’s fans as they’ve been liked more than 50,000 times since they were uploaded on January 29. More than 700 Instagram users have commented on them.