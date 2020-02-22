American Bombshell Krystle Lina Shows Off Skin In New Instagram Snap

American model Krystle Lina, who is famous on Instagram for her amazing looks and hot pictures, took to her page on Saturday morning and treated her 1.6 million fans to a new snapshot.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a cream-colored cardigan that she teamed with an olive-green pencil skirt, one that featured a stylish slit. To spice things up, Krystle ditched her bra and slipped her sweater off her shoulders, a move that enabled her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The skintight outfit also accentuated the model’s slender figure.

The Los-Angeles native opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and sexy. The application included a nude shade of lipstick, brown eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara applied to her false lashes, a tinge of brown blusher and well-defined eyebrows. The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back. She decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take the attention away from her risque ensemble.

For the picture, the former Playboy model stood straight, crossed her arms over her chest, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. The picture was captured outdoors, against the background of some shrubs.

In the caption, Krystle used a sun, a heart, and a flower emoji instead of using words and phrases.

Within six hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 500 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her stunning looks and incredible body, but they also fell in love with her beautiful smile. The traction gained by the picture shows that Krystle is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Happy Saturday, beautiful babe. You look stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Gorgeous smile! Good luck [with] all your efforts, Krystle. May you get what you truly deserve! My good wishes are always with you,” another one wrote.

“You are absolutely beautiful!! Have a fabulous weekend!!” a third admirer chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s amazing figure.

“Damn, your body is so hot and perfect. Simply outstanding!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “sexiest babe on Instagram,” “what a pretty face,” and “you’re my sunshine” to express their admiration for the 37-year-old model.

Apart from her regular fans, some of Krystle’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Eri Anton, Casey Martin, Vicky Aisha, and Madison Gordon.