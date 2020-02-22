Sommer Ray Sizzles In A Colorful Bikini As She Uses A Pig For A Pillow

Sommer deemed the sleeping creature her 'pigllow.'

A bikini-clad Sommer Ray found an unusual way to relax on the beach during her trip to The Bahamas. On Saturday, the popular fitness model took to Instagram to share the result of a photo shoot with a porcine companion that was helping her keep her head propped up.

In her set of six snapshots, Sommer was pictured rocking an eye-catching two-piece bathing suit that featured a large floral print. The tropical pattern’s many colors included pink, yellow, aqua, and black. Sommer’s top had fixed triangle cups, a wide band underneath the bust, and thick shoulder straps.

The model’s bottoms had a mid-rise waist and high-cut leg openings that helped showcase Sommer’s athletic thighs. She was also rocking a matching stretchy headband, which she wore around her head and over her thick hair so that it covered up her forehead.

Sommer’s long, ombre locks were styled in untamed, beachy waves. For her beauty look, she sported shimmery bronze eye shadow and a glossy, natural pink lip.

Sommer’s first photo only showed her from the chest up. She had a teasing smile on her face, and her head was resting on the side of a small, furry pig. The cute critter was seemingly napping on a sandy beach, and Sommer’s wild tresses were spread out over its round belly. The golden blond ends of her hair almost blended in with some of the multicolored animal’s long fur.

Sommer’s second photo was taken from further back. It included her tanned, toned stomach and shapely thighs. She had added a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses with orange lenses to her look. Sommer was reaching over her head with her sand-dusted arms to touch the pig, and she was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera.

All of Sommer’s subsequent photos were shots of her lying in the sand and using the pig for a pillow. A few of her shots provided a peek at her sandy posterior, and three more pigs were visible in the background of her final snapshot. They were pictured rooting around in the sand.

Over the span of an hour, Sommer’s photos racked up over 330,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“Sandy cheeks,” wrote a fan whose focus was clearly on Sommer’s peachy posterior, not her porky pal.

“Y’all ever wish you were sand?” another admirer wrote.

“I never wanted to be a pig more in my life,” a third fan remarked.

Sommer didn’t reveal the exact location of her pictures with the peaceful little pig. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has been vacationing in The Bahamas, so she was likely visiting “Pig Beach.” This popular tourist spot is located on Big Major Cay. Its porcine inhabitants have gained worldwide fame for their fondness for swimming, but they clearly also enjoy napping in the sand.