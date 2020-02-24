Shaquille O’Neal’s Net Worth Estimated At $400 Million

Shaquille O’Neal‘s net worth is estimated at $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

For nearly two decades, Shaq made a name for himself both on and off the basketball court as a player, and now he’s continued his success after retiring through several endorsements and acting as a commentator for NBA games.

Shaq Made Hundreds Of Millions In The NBA

After he played basketball for Louisiana State University in 1992, the Orlando Magic chose Shaq as its number one draft pick. During his first year in the NBA, he was voted Rookie of the Year as well as an All-Star starter, making him the first player to achieve that since Michael Jordan.

He earned $3 million for his first season as a professional player. In 1996, Shaq was a member of the Olympic men’s USA basketball team that brought home the gold medal, which helped up his star power even more. Shaquille O’Neal made a total of $292,198,327 during his career in the NBA.

The baller’s peak salary during his 19 seasons as a pro was an impressive $27,696,430, which he earned in his first season as a Miami Heat player. Shaq remained with the Magic for four seasons, and then he starred on the Lakers team from 1996 through 2004, where he played with Kobe Bryant. He stuck with the Heat for three seasons, and two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, a season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and his final season with the Boston Celtics rounded out his time playing basketball. After taking home $20 million in his second to last seasons, Shaq’s final season in the NBA only saw a paycheck of $1,352,181.

Shaq’s Rap & Film Career Has Also Earned Him Millions

After rising to fame in the NBA, Shaq also explored rapping and acting. He earned a paycheck by appearing in films like Blue Chips and Kazaam. He also appeared in videos with Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, and Diddy.

Shaq has appeared as himself in television shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Tracy Morgan Show, and The Bernie Mac Show, to name just a few. The former Laker star also voiced characters in animated films like The Lego Movie and Smurfs 2. He even has his own reality show called Big Chicken Shaq.

Each of these appearances provided paydays that have added to the superstar’s overall net worth throughout the years.

He Continues To Earn Money Through Endorsements Deals

Currently, the big man earns at least $60 million a year through various endorsements like the one with Invicta Watch. Also, last year, Shaq joined the Board of Directors for Papa John’s Pizza. Through that deal, the former NBA player stands to make $8.25 million in salary and stock over three years. Part of his agreement with Papa John’s included an $840,000 to buy a 30 percent share in nine Papa John’s franchises in the Atlanta area.

He also serves as a national spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which is a partnership that is dear to his heart. Shaq’s website reports that the collaboration with the program began during his youth in New Jersey. He’s been the face of the group for the last 15 years.

In addition, Shaq is a commentator for NBA games, often appearing with the NBA on TNT.