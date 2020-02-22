Jessa Duggar Is Twinning With Baby Daughter Ivy Jane In New Instagram Photo

Duggar fans love to see Jessa and Ivy twinning in new photos.

Jessa Duggar says that she isn’t one of those moms who puts their kids in matching outfits. However, it looks like she has made an exception recently. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Counting On star posted two photos of herself and daughter Ivy Jane, 9 months, wearing the exact same dress and it proved to be adorable.

The snapshots were taken outside in what looks to be the family’s backyard with Jessa holding Ivy Jane. The mom of three has her daughter on her hip in the first photo as she stares lovingly at her. The girls are both wearing blue dresses with pink flowers imprinted on them. They are identical except that Jessa’s dress features a scoop neckline, while Ivy’s outfit has a high neckline. The Duggar granddaughter is also wearing a fabric head wrap with a bow on top.

Ivy Jane is barefoot for the pic, and although Jessa’s bottom half isn’t shown, it’s highly likely that she is also not wearing any shoes as she poses for the snaps. She and her three kids are often seen barefoot when at home. The 27-year-old reality star let her long locks flow freely in the series of photos.

The second snapshot has Jessa Duggar holding her baby up and giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Ivy Jane seems to be a happy little girl in both of them. Both Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, had previously revealed what a happy baby she is. Many fans mentioned in the comment section how big Ivy’s eyes are and that she looks just like her mom.

“She is adorable! Those beautiful eyes and smile,” a follower commented on the social media platform.

Ben’s parents also seemed to gush over the pictures of their daughter-in-law and granddaughter as they hopped on Instagram to give their input on the matching dresses.

“I can’t believe all this loveliness in one photo!!!” the Seewalds said.

Ben Seewald also appears to be a big fan of his matching girls as he shared a photo of his wife and daughter on his Instagram as well. This one, however, is a bit different than those shared by Jessa. She is holding Ivy up with their foreheads touching. Ben simply said that he loves them and used the hashtag blessed.

Jessa and Ben recently left their three kids at home and spent some alone time together on a date night. They ended up grocery shopping at Whole Foods and it seemed like they enjoyed every minute of it.