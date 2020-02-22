Hilary Duff Confronts A Photographer For Taking Photos Of Her Kids: ‘Go Practice Your Photography On Adults’

Hilary Duff took issue with a man photographing her kid and several others playing football in a park earlier today. She shared a video of herself confronting the photographer to her 15 million followers on Instagram to share her outrage.

“Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS!” wrote the Younger star.

The video Duff posted was taken from her cellphone. While she isn’t shown on tape, she does approach the photographer and film him during their confrontation. The star started by asking him if he was there with anyone, and when he said no, she asked him if he would stop taking photographs of their kids. Duff told him that it was making her and all the other parents situated on the sidelines uncomfortable.

Rather than apologizing, the photographer argued that he was “practicing” his photography and that what he was doing was legal. He reiterated the fact that “it’s not illegal” multiple times throughout the short clip.

“I’m asking you human-to-human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here, would you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football,” countered Duff.

By the end of the video, the man had still not agreed to stop. However, he appeared to take issue with the fact that Duff planned to share the footage online to her millions of fans and followers. When she told him that it would be shared on the internet, he put up his hand to block the camera, and the video ended immediately after.

Within three hours, Duff’s video amassed over 588,000 likes and more than 3,800 comments. Hundreds of the actress’s fans poured into her comments section to offer their support and praise her for her willingness to stand up for her kids and the others that were present at the park.

“THIS IS INFURIATING. This isn’t about his job or his “rights”. This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others,” wrote fellow actress Busy Phillips.

“Omfg. “Your paranoia is unwarranted”. Is he serious? Good on you for keeping your cool because I would have lost my mind,” said one person.

“Kids = off limits. Period end of story,” added another user.

“He invalidating your feelings. Saying because you feel a certain way that that’s not a good enough reason. He needs to GEEETTT OUUUT,” chimed in a third fan.

This incident is not the first time that Duff has confronted a photographer that made her feel uncomfortable. Last September, The Inquisitr reported that the actress had shared a video of herself asking a paparazzi to leave her alone as he was trying to take photos of her while she was pregnant.