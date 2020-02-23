Jennifer Lopez Admires Her Twins In A Throwback Picture: ‘Happy Birthday To My Beautiful Coconuts’

Jennifer Lopez hovered over Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz in her most recent Instagram update which included a throwback picture taken more than a decade ago. Her babies turned 12-years-old on Saturday, a momentous occasion for their mom who calls Emme and Max her “beautiful coconuts.”

JLo’s update of the children she had with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, was an endearing snap in which she leaned over the newborn’s crib while flashing an adoring smile. She wore a strapless dress and a scarf covering the top of her curly auburn hair as she placed one hand on both babies who appeared to be sleeping. Emme was swathed in a pink bunting bag and Max was wearing a purple bunting bag in the sweet image.

Meanwhile, Jennifer did not look like a new mother since she appeared to be refreshed and fully awake. She rocked a subtle face of makeup, including applications of black mascara, black eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contouring, blush, and pink lipstick. For a bit of glam, the proud first-time parent wore large diamond drop earrings, a large ring, and five bracelets, four of which were made of pearls.

The twins’ crib was made up of light purple bedding featuring soft side panels. A little stuffed animal was partially cropped out of the picture as the small guy who was probably a teddy bear leaned against a frilly-edged pillow.

JLo’s 114.7 followers were immediately enamored by the 50-year-old star’s Instagram post showing the new mother admiring her newborn children. The post earned more than 1.25 million likes — including one from dance queen Julianne Hough — and over 8,500 offered comments within an hour of going live.

Many people used emoji to say how they were feeling about Jennifer’s photo introducing newborns Max and Emma, while others used their words.

“Happy birthday lil ones, love you guys!” stated Tera Perez Smits, Jennifer’s dance captain. She added a blue heart and a red heart emoji to her heartfelt wishes.

“Ok this photo made want my kids ASAP,” a second fan gushed before adding two red hearts and one hurting-face emoji.

“Are you kidding with this pic! Talk about earth angels right there! Happy Birthday kids your mom is the best and she loves every ounce of your being! Enjoy your celebration of life [Statue of Liberty emoji] happy bday xoxoxo,” wrote a third admirer.

“Ageless beauty queen and queen of mothers we STAN,” gushed a fourth fan, who added a red heart emoji.

Jennifer spends a lot of time with her twins, even when she is working. Emme and Max snugged with their mom in a backstage bed earlier this year during a time when JLo was super busy, according to The Inquisitr.

The pair must have just returned from their studies since they both wore their school uniforms in the Instagram photo the source displayed.