Abigail Ratchford Stuns In Cobalt Blue Lingerie: ‘My New Favorite Color’

Abigail Ratchford recently took to her Instagram story to share four new videos of herself wearing a bright blue lingerie set. The Pennsylvania-born model wore a lacy bra, low-cut panties, and a matching silk bathrobe.

In the first clip, Abigail held the camera as far away from herself as possible, trying to get the full scope of her outfit in the video. She posed at different angles, flaunting her ample cleavage and toned physique in the underwear. The robe cinched around her midriff, while still showing off a lot of sun-kissed skin. The wrists of the silk garment were black lace.

She first stuck her tongue between her teeth, showing off her pearly whites. She then opened her mouth into an “O”-shape, which showcased her plump pout.

In the second video, Abigail played with her brunette locks, tossing them over one shoulder, and then again behind her back. In this clip, the 28-year-old model wore her hair pin-straight, a departure from her usual wavy look. In a poll, she asked her 9 million followers if they liked her straight tresses.

The third clip featured the brunette bombshell lip-synching and dancing in the lingerie, grinning for the camera and running her tongue along her teeth.

“I have about 100 of these on my phone from tonight,” she wrote over the video, referring to the footage of herself in the azure ensemble. She added the embarrassed face emoji to the caption.

The fourth clip was more of the same, only this time she showed off the lingerie set from a higher angle than before, getting a full body shot in the video. She signed off the end of the series by winking, puckering her lips, and blowing a kiss.

“My new favorite color,” she captioned the video.

As for Abigail’s makeup, she wore a thin swipe of eyeliner on her lids; her lashes were coated with black mascara. Her glossy pout was outlined with a mocha-colored lip liner. She wore a warm blush on her cheeks, and icy white highlighter on her cheekbones.

As Inquisitr readers and Abigail Ratchford fans know, the model frequently shares sexy lingerie snaps on her Instagram story and Instagram grid. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself clad in a black, lacy corset bodysuit. She paired the outfit with strappy stilettos and sat in a sea of ruby-red rose petals.

Prior to that sizzling photo, Abigail shared an image of herself wearing a bondage-inspired lingerie set.