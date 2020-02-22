Instagram Model Daisy Keech Dazzles Fans In Revealing Blue Top

American model Daisy Keech turned up the heat on social media on Saturday by posting a captivating photo of herself. The internet sensation, who also runs a popular Youtube show, took to Instagram to share the stunning new snap for her 2.8 million followers.

The 20-year-old beauty is seen in the photo sitting outside on a stone floor posing with her hands on her knees and basking in the sunlight as she sensually gazed at the camera head on.

Daisy opted for a casual yet revealing outfit in the photo, sporting an azure-colored crop top and faded-blue loose denim jeans that had several rips over the thigh and knee areas. The strapless top, which was designed to look like a corset, had silver links running down the middle of the garment and left little to the imagination as it hugged the model’s voluptuous figure. The short length of the top also revealed a portion of the model’s toned midriff. The model expressed in the caption of her post that the top was extremely tight “but I look cute.” The model also tagged the designers behind the creation– an internet fashion brand known as Oh Polly.

The social media star, who is known for her popular fitness regimes, paired the look with athletic high-top sneakers which featured writing in black ink on the inner counter panels. The mainly-white sneakers also featured a cerulean collar lining and heel counter that matched the model’s top perfectly.

The blonde beauty exuded a natural glow in the photo as she kept her makeup to a minimum and had her golden locks pulled back, with the exception of some loose side bangs. The model sported no accessories except for two minimalist-styled rings on her right hand–a wise choice as the outfit was bold enough on its own.

Daisy’s choice in the background was also suitable as it featured a neutral color scheme that strongly displayed the model’s eye-catching outfit.

The post was an instant hit with the model’s followers and garnered over 100,000 likes within the first hour of going live on social media. The comments section also racked up several hundred comments filled with praise and approval for the model’s look.

“I’m breathless when I see how beautiful you are,” one admirer commented.

“Beautiful to the moon and back,” a second user wrote.

“You look gorgeous,” a third fan added.

“Beautiful! You look absolutely gorgeous in the blue color,” a fourth user chimed in.

Daisy has been sharing snaps of herself on her Instagram all week long sporting outfits that have been casual in nature but that also possessed a daring element. Just a few days ago, the model posted a photo of herself sitting on a skateboard in sweatpants and a plunging tank top, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post accumulated over 285,000 likes.