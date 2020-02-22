Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In White Crop Top And Tiny Shorts

Instagram sensation Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her followers with a double update in which she rocked a crop top and tiny white shorts as she enjoyed a coffee. The photos were taken in Brisbane, Australia, as she specified in the caption of the post, although she didn’t indicate which cafe she was at.

Tarsha appeared to be sitting on a patio outside a charming cafe, with plush upholstered chairs and a stunning black-and-white tiled floor visible on the inside of the space. Her long blond locks hung down in a sleek style, with a few strands framing her face and some pulled back in a half-up style. Tarsha had on a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun, and a glistening pink gloss on her plump pout. A small Louis Vuitton bag was tucked under her arm as she perched on the chair.

For the occasion, Tarsha wore a white long-sleeved crop top with a subtle v-neck. The top didn’t dip down low enough to reveal much cleavage, but it clung to Tarsha’s curves and showed off several inches of her toned stomach. She paired the crop top with a matching pair of shorts, which were high-waisted and emphasized her hourglass physique. Though Tarsha was sitting down, the shorts still managed to showcase plenty of her toned body. The crisp white hue of the ensemble, which was from the retailer Oh Polly, stood out against her bronzed skin. The edge of a cappuccino was visible on the table in front of her.

In the second snap in the series, Tarsha switched up her pose very subtle, staring right at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive look. She peered over the tops of her sunglasses, and her long lashes and bold brows stood out on her gorgeous face.

Tarsha’s fans absolutely loved the casual weekend snap, and the post received over 18,300 likes within just 11 hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update, and on Tarsha’s beauty.

“I can’t even deal,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“So gorgeous,” another fan added.

One follower commented “you’re an angel.”

“Wow. Just gorgeous and that figure is sexy,” another fan said followed by a series of emoji.

The update comes just a few days after a particularly sizzling post from the Australian bombshell. As The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked black lingerie while posing in bed.