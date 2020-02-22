‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Shares Throwback ‘AMC’ Magazine Cover

In a recent Instagram post, The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan shared a blast from the past magazine cover. Before she was Chelsea Lawson on Y&R, Egan portrayed ‘Crazy’ Annie on ABC’s now-defunct sudser, All My Children. The actress starred alongside soap veterans Julia Barr (Brooke English) and Susan Lucci (Erica Kane). Both former leading ladies were featured on the 2010 ABC Soaps In Depth cover that Egan shared along with Rebecca Budig, who brought Greenlee Smyth to life in Pine Valley.

The cover asked if Brooke would stop Annie before she killed Adam (David Canary) during the March 2010 storyline from AMC. In her caption, Egan commented on all the actress’s hair being different versions of the same style. She also tagged Lucci and Budig, and she hashtagged Julia Barr’s name since the actress isn’t on Instagram. The headlines surprised some Y&R fans because on the CBS Daytime drama, Egan’s character, Chelsea, just got engaged to Adam (Mark Grossman).

“I was so confused for a second. I was like, ‘who is Annie? And why does she want to kill Adam?'” wrote one fan, and Egan replied with laughter.

The actress’s followers appreciated the throwback with several thousand hitting the “like” button and more than 100 leaving a comment in the reply section remembering the days of AMC.

“I miss AMC so much, but I’m glad you came to Y&R to create Chelsea Lawson Newman MacAvoy Newman Boudreau soon to be Newman again,” noted a follower.

“The good old days. Chelsea vs. Annie would be a match for the ages,” daydreamed another follower who felt that a crossover between AMC and Y&R featuring a showdown between Egan’s two characters would make for exciting daytime viewing.

“Wow, I swear you don’t age at all, you just get more and more beautiful over time,” gushed a fourth fan who also included several pink heart emoji.

Many of those who replied noted that they desperately miss watching AMC every weekday. The soap went off the air in 2011 after 41 years. It briefly became a web series in 2013 through the company Prospect Park, and in late 2016, ABC regained the rights. Soap fans continue to hope for a revival of the sudser, but every year that goes by, it seems less likely. The Inquisitr recently reported that Lucci talked about a possible buzz in reviving the sudser. Currently, only four daytime dramas remain on TV — Y&R, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives.