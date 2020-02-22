Abby Dowse Exposes Her ‘Peachy’ Booty And Toned Legs In A Colorful Thong Swimsuit

Abby Dowse is showing some skin again on Instagram, and her fans are loving the sight.

On Saturday, the Australian model shared a sizzling new photo to her page that had her two million followers talking for more reasons than one. The camera captured the 30-year-old walking up a set of stairs outside as the golden sun poured over her flawless physique.

Though there was no pool or beach in sight in the snap, Abby looked ready to soak up some rays or enjoy a dip in the cool water in yet another scandalous swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond bombshell stunned in a very tiny one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. It boasted a bold pattern in neon green, blue, and purple that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow, which was left well on display in the revealing number. It featured thin shoulder straps and low-cut, open-back design that showcased her toned figure — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s showing of skin.

Upping the ante of Abby’s swimwear look was its daringly cheeky thong design that covered only what was necessary. The style left the stunner’s peachy booty exposed in its entirety, as well as her sculpted legs.

To complete her barely-there ensemble, the social media sensation wore a pair of calf-high white socks and chunky Fila sneakers. She also added a set of oversized hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling, and covered her eyes with aviator sunglasses. Her platinum tresses were tied up in a messy bun that sat on top of her head, though she let a few locks spill out in front of her face.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering her latest appearance on the platform with love. The steamy post has accrued nearly 8,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, many with compliments for Abby’s latest racy display.

“That is just so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Abby was “a perfect 10.”

“Wow babe wow,” commented a third.

“No words!!!! Impossible to say anything!!!!” quipped a fourth, who also added two flame emojis to her comment.

Abby is far from shy about showing off her curvaceous silhouette on Instagram. In another recent upload, the model was seen flaunting her figure again in a very risque set of black lingerie. That look also proved popular, earning more than 40,000 likes.