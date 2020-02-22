Lori Loughlin Will Do ‘Hard Time’ In Prison, An Expert Foresees

Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer says Lori Loughlin will not 'get off light.'

Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer recently discussed what sort of future he foresees for Lori Loughlin in regards to the college admissions scandal. He made it clear that despite her celebrity status and top notch legal team, she should not expect to get off easy. He expects for her to indeed spend time behind bars, although the amount of time is still uncertain, according to International Business Times.

At this point, Loughlin hasn’t even gone to trial for her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged role in this vast cheating scheme. However, Schiffer is already predicting that she will be convicted and will face a harsh sentence, likely harsher than she will expect.

“She’s not gonna get off light. She’s gonna be doing hard time,” he said.

Schiffer went on to say that he expects Loughlin to come out of prison “aged on a significant level and traumatized” after the horrors she will experience there.

He explained why he doesn’t expect Loughlin to get off light like Felicity Huffman, another celebrity charged in regards to this case. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she would get a better score. She ended up spending less than two weeks in prison. While some might think Huffman’s light sentence would be a good sign for Loughlin, Schiffer explained why this isn’t the case.

He pointed out that Huffman publicly apologized and admitted her wrongdoing, showing her sincere regret for her actions. Loughlin, on the other hand, acted like she was walking “on a red carpet” the first time she appeared in court.

Schiffer’s predictions for Loughlin’s future are similar to the predictions offered by a Hollywood crisis manager named Howard Bragman in 2019. Bragman said that the way that Loughlin has behaved will not go unnoticed by the court.

“Lori played it badly, went to court with, you know, a Mercedes van full of attorneys, looking like she had a stylist dresser was smiling and waving. It just didn’t feel appropriate and didn’t feel like that’s how it should have gone down. It’s going to make it that much harder for people to get a measure sympathy for her.”

Bragman went on to explain why it would have been far better for Loughlin to simply get things resolved and admit her guilt rather than allowing it reach this point where should potentially be spending years behind bars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are over a dozen other parents who also pleaded not guilty in regards to this case who will be going to trial in groups.