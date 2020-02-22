Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Her Long Legs In A Strapless Bikini While Posing In A Bathroom

Kate's Instagram post included one of her signature funny captions.

Kate Beckinsale flaunted her fit physique in a tiny bikini for her latest steamy social media upload. On Saturday, the British bombshell took to Instagram to share a photo snapped inside of a bathroom with her 4 million followers. Her post also included a famous optimistic quote about life, which she mashed up with one of her personal beliefs about proper bathroom etiquette.

For her photo shoot inside the lavatory, Kate rocked a strapless black bikini with a scrunch detail in the center. It was also adorned with a long tie detail, which dangled down between her ribs. The garment showed off a hint of the 46-year-old Underworld star’s gravity-defying cleavage.

Kate’s matching bottoms were a low-rise design with tie details on the sides. The waistline of the bathing suit hit Kate right below her hipbones, which showcased the length of her lean, toned torso. She was showing off one of her shapely legs by jutting it out to the side. The brunette beauty was sporting a pair of strappy gold heels, and her choice of footwear helped to elongate her legs while accentuating their muscle tone.

The athletic actress glammed her look up by wearing her highlighted brunette hair in voluminous, soft waves. She was also sporting a few luxurious accessories, including a pair of gold statement earrings, a thick gold bracelet, and at least one ring. Her makeup application included a glossy, soft pink lip and a generous coat of dark mascara on her full lashes.

Kate was pictured posing in a bathroom stall with an open door. She was standing right behind the doorway and off to the side so that her right leg and arm were obscured from view.

In the caption of her post, Kate advised her followers to be courteous to others by opening a window when they’re using the bathroom.

As of this writing, Kate’s bathroom bikini picture has racked up over 244,000 likes and 3,000 comments. One of her Instagram followers responded to her caption by quoting Jim Carrey.

“Do not! Go in there,” the fan wrote.

“No you can see I was appalled,” Kate replied.

Other fans ignored the bathroom humor and commented on how incredible Kate looked in her photo.

“Like a fine wine, you look amazingly beautiful,” one admirer gushed.

“I gotta know what your trainer does for you as well as your nutritionist. You look gorgeous at your age and I’m 20 years younger and need some tips, stat!” another fan wrote.

Kate occasionally uses Instagram to spill a few of her fitness secrets. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she works out at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym, where she performs challenging exercises like inverted sit-ups with her legs wrapped around a punching bag.