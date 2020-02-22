Pauline Tantot Flaunts Killer Body In Sexy Light Pink Lingerie

French-Persian model Pauline Tantot took to her Instagram page today and treated her 3.3 million followers to a sexy lingerie picture, one which became an instant hit. The model rocked underwear set from Oh Polly.

In the two-photo update, the model could be seen rocking a light pink, classic triangle lingerie set from the U.K.-based brand. The risqué ensemble allowed Pauline to show off an ample amount of cleavage through the low-cut neckline of her bra. The matching bottoms featured high leg cuts that showed off her flat tummy, well-toned thighs, and lean legs.

The 25-year-old stunner wore her long blond tresses down and straight. She sported a delicate name necklace as her only accessory. To keep it simple, yet sexy, Pauline decided to stick to her signature style and opted for minimal makeup, which included well-groomed eyebrows, a coat of mascara, and a slick of pink lip gloss. She also painted her manicured nails with a white polish.

In the first snap, the co-founder of Khassani Swimwear posed in front of a kitchen counter. She popped her left hip to the side as she looked straight into the camera and gave a serious look. The model was holding a spatula, though her fans did not pay so much attention to the cooking utensil, especially when Pauline is flashing her enviable curves.

In the next one, the social media influencer turned her back to the camera. She brought the spatula up to her lips, as she posed sultrily. Her round, perky bottoms were on full display, much to the delight of her followers.

The bombshell did not use a geotag with the post so the exact location of the picture is not known. In the caption, Pauline talks about how her “Saturday night,” and tagged Oh Polly in the post and in the photo.

Within only two hours of posting, the latest update has amassed close to 138,000 likes and over 600 comments. Countless admirers flocked to the comments section of the post and wrote compliments to the hot model for her stunning looks and killer physique. Some others opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“What’s on the menu? Gorgeous and so sexy!” one of Pauline’s fans wrote on the picture.

“It gives me some desire of cooking in underwear too!” another follower wrote.

“Could you please tell us your booty routine, please? It would be amazing. I love you, you are my inspiration every day,” a third social media user added with a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.