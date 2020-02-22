‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Powers Through Booty Focused Workout In Black Leggings For New Video

Lauren Drain a fitness trainer who had a baby last month showed that she hasn’t let motherhood stop her fitness regimen in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a black tank top and matching leggings, Lauren powered through a booty-focused workout that started with step-downs at an assisted dip machine. In the caption, she recommended doing 12 reps of this exercise on each leg for 6 sets.

Lauren then moved on to doing hip thrusts on a machine specially designed for that exercise. Her caption suggested doing 12-15 reps of these for 6 rounds. She also instructed viewers to “pulse” the final three reps. Or maintain the contraction at the top of the movement for optimal booty- boosting results. Lauren also mentioned that the exercise could be done with a barbell or a Smith machine.

Then she moved on to doing weighted jump squats with a barbell hoisted on her shoulders. According to her caption, the should be upright and the back flat when doing this move. She also told fans that the need to bend their knees when they landed. This exercise is a quick booty-builder she said, especially if it’s done every week.

Near the end of her caption, Lauren also encouraged her fans not to skip training the lower body if they’re strapped for time. She maintained that the circuit she demonstrated can be completed in 30 minutes and that “you’ll really feel the burn the days after.”

The clip amassed over 10,000 views within the first hour after it was posted. In the comments section, fans had lots of compliments for Lauren.

“Not to be disrespectful but your a** looks great,” one person wrote.

“You’re recovering so well from your pregnancy and birth!” another added.

One fan called her an inspiration for moms.

Definitely a role model for many pregnant women and moms out there they wrote.

A fourth seemed wistful about the gym equipment that Lauren had at her disposal.

“Thaat hip thruster machine looks perfect. I’m out here bruising my hips with metal bars they wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Lauren has worked out since becoming a mom. In a previous workout clip, she included her daughter Aria Skye into a circuit that included hip thrusters, squats, side lunges, mountain climbers, and push-ups. In the caption, she referred to Aria as her “babybell,” a cute play on the word barbell.

It looks like her baby’s cameo was popular with Lauren’s fans as the video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Instagram.