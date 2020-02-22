Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.6 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a barely-there blue swimsuit. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Anastasiya has worn for her Instagram followers before.

The buxom beauty didn’t include a geotag on her post to indicate where the shots were taken, but she was on a boat in a calm body of water with a blue cloudy sky above. In the first shot, Anastasiya’s body was facing away from the camera. She glanced over her shoulder and tucked some of her long blond locks away from her face with one hand, a silver watch glittering on her wrist.

Anastasiya’s long blond locks tumbled down her back, but the focal point remained her bodacious figure. The swimsuit top Anastasiya wore was a strapless style with straps that crossed her back, tying in the middle and showing off her ample assets. The bottom portion of the swimsuit stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass physique. She had a pair of sunglasses with white frames on and her lips were slightly parted as she delivered a seductive expression.

For the second snap, Anastasiya switched up her location, moving from the boat to a sea-doo. She straddled the piece of equipment along with another stunning blond, who Anastasiya tagged in the caption of the post. Her friend rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with straps across the back, and had short blond hair. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The change in perspective allowed Anastasiya’s fans to see that the swimsuit she rocked actually wasn’t a bikini, but rather a scandalous one-piece with cut-out details across it. Anastasiya had one hand up, brushing away her blond locks from her face, and it obscured some of her curves. However, her tempting cleavage was still visible, nearly bursting from the top of her swimsuit.

Anastasiya’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 78,300 likes within just three hours. It also received plenty of comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning ladies,” one fan commented, followed by several emoji.

Another fan said “you look so pretty.”

“Beyond beautiful,” one follower added.

Another fan called Anastasiya “the best export from Russia ever lol.”

The buxom bombshell spends a lot of her time in bikinis, but she also occasionally shares snaps in which she dons regular clothing. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pair of tight leather pants and a silky white tank for a sizzling update.