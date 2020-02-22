‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Noah’s Surprising Move

The Young and the Restless comings and goings see blasts from Victor’s past leaving Genoa City while old familiar faces return during Victoria’s crisis. Plus, rock and roll royalty might find its way to the set.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Robert Parucha, who portrays Victor’s (Eric Braeden), brother Matt wrapped up his recent return to the soap. His arrival coincided with the grand gala that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) put together to celebrate Newman Enterprises and Victor. Also, Meg Bennett, who portrays Victor’s first wife, Julia, is finished for now. These two were part of Nikki’s surprise for her husband last week.

Robert Adamson brought Noah Newman back for the event honoring Victor, and he will also be in Genoa City this week. However, Sharon (Sharon Case) convinces him to go back to London and return later for her surgery, which might mean that the actor will be back on set soon for another return. He’d planned to stay, but it looks like Sharon convinces him to go back overseas. Perhaps during his return, Noah will open up about the new relationship he hinted at.

SheKnows Soaps reported that the lead singer of rock band Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, posted how much he wanted to appear on Y&R on his social media recently. In a clip of the soap, Armstrong posted he said he wanted to be on the show really bad. Actress Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah Copeland, replied.

“This is my show I am on it please come back and visit for the love of God *deep inhaling but not in a creepy way*,” she replied.

Later, Armstrong posted a behind-the-scenes picture that made it appear as if his dream might come true soon. With Tanner (Chase Coleman) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) on tour, who knows? Perhaps there will be another singer included in the storyline sometime soon. Of course, there’s also always the possibility that the Green Day frontman could appear as a regular character who isn’t a singer.

Finally, Tristan Lake Leabu will bring Reed Hellstrom back to town to visit Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He will appear on screen on March 2. The last time he was in Genoa City was last March when he returned to throw a memorial for his dad, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). After the details of what happened to J.T. came out, Reed decided to go away to school and get some space as he adjusted to everything that happened with his dad abusing his mother, his grandma hitting J.T. and leaving him for dead, and J.T. returning and paying for his crimes.