Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalous Black Outfit

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a scandalous black ensemble that showcased her curves. The picture was taken outdoors, and while she didn’t specify the location of the shot, the geotag of the post did indicate that it was captured in Sweden.

Anna stood on a stretch of concrete in front of a simple white wall, and the stark background contrasted with her glamorous attire. She rocked a long-sleeved black blouse with a plunging neckline that showcased plenty of her tantalizing cleavage. Anna layered a few delicate necklaces to draw even more attention to her ensemble, and add a bit of sparkle.

The stunner from Sweden had one hand brushing back some of her long blond locks while the other was extended across her stomach, obscuring some of her toned physique. The top appeared to have cut-out details on either side, exposing a few extra inches of skin before disappearing into her skirt.

Anna accentuated her voluptuous curves by rocking a black leather mini skirt that left little to the imagination. The skirt itself was skintight and molded to her body. Then, to make the piece even more scandalous, it incorporated a small slit on one side that left nearly all of Anna’s toned thigh exposed.

She finished off the ensemble with a simple watch and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Her long blond locks flowed down her chest and back in voluminous curls, and her makeup was done in her normal neutral tones, with a soft pink lip accentuating her plump pout and long lashes framing her eyes.

Anna’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy update, and the post received over 99,500 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post racked up 1,316 comments within the same short time span.

“You’re literally goals,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

Another follower showered Anna with praise, and took some time to congratulate her on a recent life milestone as she said “girl, you’re unreal! So beautiful!! I’m so happy for you and your boo getting engaged! I’ve been a follower for many many years and you’re simply amazing! Thank you for sharing your motivation and beauty with us!”

One fan kept things simple and commented “out of this world.”

The glamorous vibe in her latest Instagram update is a departure from her previous look. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna rocked a pair of gray leggings, a crop top and a knit hat as she went for a walk in the woods with her adorable dog by her side.