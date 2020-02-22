‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor Challenges Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of March 2, bring big surprises for Tessa as well as Jack. Plus, Victor challenges Nick while Amanda and Billy explore things between them.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) makes a stunning discovery, according to SheKnows Soaps. Right now, she’s on tour with Tanner (Chase Coleman), and Tessa is experiencing a lot of success. She’s unaware that back in Genoa City, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has lost her job because Devon (Bryton James) closed Power Communications. Tessa also doesn’t know that Sharon (Sharon Case) has breast cancer, but Sharon encourages Mariah to tell her girlfriend the truth.

Tanner asked Tessa to sign with his label, but she wanted to stay true to Devon and Mariah. She will undoubtedly be shocked to learn that Devon had to shut the whole thing down. Perhaps Tanner’s offer will end up saving Tessa’s career in the end. However, there could be some serious problems between Tessa and Mariah given all Mariah has kept form her girlfriend while she’s been on tour.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) challenges Nick (Joshua Morrow). Adam (Mark Grossman) tries to step up and take over for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises, but the family questions Adam’s motives. Victor might want Nick to step in, at least for a while, to make sure things stay smooth while Victoria recovers from being stabbed by Ripley (Christian Turner).

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) gets an unexpected visitor. He hasn’t had much going on since he and Traci (Beth Maitland) wrote a book about the Abbott family history. It’s possible that somebody from Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) past visits to find out more about their Abbott connection. However, with Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) recently breaking up, Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue), may also make an unexpected house call to Jack to find out what’s going on with their children.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Tompson) take a look at their connection. After months of denying that there is anything physical between them, it looks like Billy and Amanda might try to explore that aspect of their relationship. There is no doubt that they formed a strong connection during their talks, and Billy’s relationship with Victoria is what caused Amanda to back away. However, Billy left Victoria, and now he and Amanda are supposedly free. Perhaps there is more to them than mere friendship. Of course, they’re also both likely feeling a lot of guilt over Ripley stabbing Victoria.