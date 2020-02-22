Wendy Williams Says She’s Open To Getting Married Again

'Sometimes in life you can never say never about certain things,' Williams said of the prospect of getting married again.

Now that she’s legally single again, Wendy Williams hasn’t given up on possibly giving marriage another shot in the future. She’s been dating around but hasn’t confirmed whether or not she has a special someone in her life right now. However, she does hope to find someone she would want to spend the rest of her life with, according to Hollywood Life.

Williams divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was especially brutal. His infidelity was blasted all over the news, humiliating Williams. She finally called it quits in April of 2019 when he welcomed a child with his mistress. Afterwards, he reportedly required a huge severance package to leave Williams’ life for good.

Surprisingly, even through it all Williams still did not give up on love. Even before her marriage was officially over she knew this wasn’t the end for her in terms of romance.

“You can ever say never! As my marriage was crumbling, I knew in my mind and now I’m finally divorced. I want to get married again — I do, I do. I don’t know if it’ll happen again, but you know, I’m dating,” she said during the Wednesday episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

She did clarify she’s not interested in getting married again just yet, but instead wants to enjoy being single for awhile longer.

“But, not right now do I want to get married again. I thought I wanted to get married again by the summer — there are qualified suitors, believe me you! Here’s the thing, now I just kind of want to enjoy being single,” she explained.

She went on to say that she is not looking for her potential suitor to act as a stepdad for Kevin Hunter Jr., the son she shares with her ex-husband. After all, her son is now grown up and in college. Instead she’s looking for someone who can really be there for her as a partner. She’s also made it clear that the next person she marries will have to be financially stable and be able to help give her the luxurious life she is used to.

Williams has removed every trace of her ex-husband from her life. She’s fired him from her show and has put the New Jersey mansion they once shared up on the market. She’s also been seen out and about with a new man, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She spent Friday night with jeweler William Selby, whom she’s rumored to be dating.