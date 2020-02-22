Derek Carr’s Chicago Bears Post Was ‘Just Having Fun’ According To His Brother

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr caused shockwaves earlier this week when he put a post on Instagram that some took to mean he wanted to be traded to the Chicago Bears. Now the quarterback’s brother wants everyone to take a deep breath and understand the social media post was likely little more than Carr having a bit of fun.

David Carr appeared on the NFL network on Friday and, according to Larry Brown Sports, tried to quash rumors Derek wants to be on a new team in 2020. The elder Carr pointed out his young nephew’s favorite movie as a kind of inspiration for the posting.

“His son’s favorite movie is Trolls. He’s just having fun. It’s the offseason.”

The social media message didn’t have a caption but featured a picture of Derek Carr embracing former teammate Khalil Mack. Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears before the start of the season in 2019. Those in and around the NFL believed the message was loud and clear. If the Las Vegas Raiders were not going to commit to Derek, he would take his ball and head to a team that values his contributions.

Jack Thomas / Getty Images

Rumors have been flying around Chicago since the end of the season that the Bears’ front office is looking to move on from their own QB, Mitch Trubisky. Last week, rumors that Carr could be a big target for the Bears started up.

Of course, in order for the player to be available to Chicago, the Raiders would indeed need to decide they wanted to move on. For as long as there have been Mitch Trubisky rumors, there has also been talk Las Vegas might be looking to start their run in a new city with a Hall of Fame quarterback under center.

If Tom Brady becomes a free agent next month — as he’s expected to do — many NFL analysts have said the Raiders would show interest in stealing him away from the New England Patriots.

Some reports have even said Las Vegas is willing to shell out as much as $30 million a year for two years in order to lure the veteran passer. If they are cutting the cord on Derek Carr, they are cutting loose a quarterback who completed 70 percent of his passes and threw 21 touchdowns to just eight interceptions a year ago.

Those numbers helped him keep his team in the playoff race all the way to the final week of the regular season. While David Carr says Derek was kidding with his social media update, it’s a safe bet he would not be happy playing backup to Tom Brady.