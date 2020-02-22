Melissa Riso Forgets Her Pants In Fishnets & White T-Shirt: ‘Stop Giving Your Love Away To Just Anyone’

Actress, model, and celebrity hairstylist Melissa Riso set pulses racing in her latest Instagram share, which featured a unique athleisure look.

In the photo, Riso posed on a fire escape with a busy city in the background. She posed leaning against the ladder with one leg lifted and resting on the railing and her other toe resting on the platform. The model looked almost workout ready except for one thing — she appeared to have forgotten her pants. In place of pants, Riso wore black fishnet tights, which she paired with a plain white t-shirt. Over the shirt, the actress wore a sporty black jacket with white stripes on the arm. Black and white tennis shoes completed the exciting outfit. The pose gave Riso’s followers on the popular social media platform a generous look at her toned legs and shapely backside.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks in soft curls, which fell over her shoulders and down her back nearly to her waist. A smokey eye complete with black eyeliner and mascara made the model’s big brown eyes pop. Riso kept her lips a neutral matte shade, and she used strategic blush and highlights to accent her high cheekbones.

Los Angeles photographer Shawn Ferjanec received the photo credit in the caption. Plus, Riso noted that her outfit came from Adidas, and she shared a quote about true love, which her followers on the popular social media platform appeared to appreciate. More than 7,500 showed Riso some love by hitting the “like” button, and almost 200 Instagram users also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the actress.

Many of the comments referenced the model’s caption about true love and how it feels.

“The only problem is that you have to give your love to find out if they want your love!” replied one fan in response to Riso’a caption.

“Feelings aren’t a stick to measure love because they come and go… it is trust, commitment, and friendship first. If you don’t build those first… no feelings will matter,” another wise follower pointed out.

Many people also replied with flame emoji, indicating that they felt Riso’s look was fire.

“You are amazing to me. There is something unique in you,” gushed a third fan.

“Those new workout leggings are fantastic!” a fourth Instagram user teased.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the celebrity hairstylist showed off her band majorette skills in a black bodysuit and unique matching hat. She also balanced on one leg in the pose.