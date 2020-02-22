Australian Bombshell Nicole Thorne Tugs At The Hem Of Her Mini Dress In New Instagram Photo

Australian beauty Nicole Thorne likely dropped more than a few jaws within her Instagram following when she recently rocked a mini sweater dress in a two-photo update. The design was all-black except for the white block lettering of the word “Real” written on the front.

In the first photo, Nicole hiked up the hem of the curve-hugging garment with one hand, which likely drew even more attention to the eye-catching post. She wore her brown hair loose and in a middle part and those luscious locks cascaded past her shoulders. Her makeup look was soft and alluring with neutral-toned shadows to accentuate her eyes and a dusky pink color to emphasize her pout. The second image pictured her in the same location but she struck a different pose for that one, opting to seductively shift more of her weight one side as she sent an entrancing stare toward the camera.

In her caption, Nicole revealed that her dress was from a brand called Missy Empire but it doesn’t appear to be currently available on their website.

The photos have been liked more than 14,000 times on Instagram and more than 200 users have commented on them. In those comments, fans had plenty of complimentary things to say about Nicole.

One commenter seemed unable to string their thoughts about the model into a coherent sentence, so they opted to string together adjectives instead.

“Gorgeous, sexy, angel, lovely, very cute,” they wrote.

It looked like the incoherence was contagious as another commenter followed suit.

“Hello madam Super good and Hot,” they added.

But there were others woho managed to construct complete sentences.

“You’re an amazing girl,” a third commenter wrote before adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

And then there were those who seemed to want to have a more intimate relationship with Nicole.

“Kiss me,please” a fourth commenter requested.

Nicole is likely used to getting these types of comments under her Instagram photos. She got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself in a sparkly backless white dress from Fashion Nova. Much like the most recent photos on her Instagram page Nicole wore her hair straight and in a middle part for the photos. She also rocked a subtle yet glamorous makeup look that consisted of winged eyeliner and a soft pink lip color among other elements.

The photos have been liked more than 20,000 times and over 250 Instagram users have commented on it.