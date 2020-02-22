‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, February 21: Zoe Accepts Thomas’ Proposal &

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February 21 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who asked Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to be his wife. The model was stunned by the proposal but told him that a certain condition needed to be met. She told the designer that she needed to hear him say that he loved her. Thomas obliged so Zoe agreed to be the next Mrs. Thomas Forrester, per Soap Central.

But not everyone shared in the couple’s joy. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) complained that Thomas would be getting everything that he wanted by proposing to Zoe, while Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) also fumed. As for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) he stormed up the stairs with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) hot on his heels.

The soap opera showed that the little boy was devastated by the proposal. Hope had promised him that she would always be his mother, yet Thomas had asked Zoe to be his wife. He didn’t understand why Thomas would choose to marry another over Hope. Hope pointed out that Zoe was nice and beautiful, but the little boy only wanted Hope as his mother.

Hope tried to comfort Douglas by reminding him of the custody agreement. She would remain his mother even if Thomas married someone else. Douglas came to the conclusion that he would not call Zoe “mommy.” Hope reassured the boy that she would always be there for him but he retorted that his first mommy had also told him that she would never leave him.

In the meantime, Brooke told Zoe that Thomas didn’t care about her so she should run from him. She asked the model if she did not notice that Thomas’ eyes were on Hope when he proposed. Brooke claimed that Thomas only wanted a reaction from her daughter. Zoe insisted that Thomas wanted a future with her and that not everyone’s lives revolved around Hope.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) approached Thomas and asked him about his real motives for the proposal. Ridge asked his son to tell him that it had nothing to do with Hope. But Thomas then admitted that it was about getting over Hope and that he genuinely wanted to move on with Zoe.

Thomas then went upstairs to check on his son. He eavesdropped on a conversation between Hope and Douglas. The little boy pleaded with her to marry Thomas and that they would be a family with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).