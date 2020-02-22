Wendy Williams Cuddles Up With Rumored Boyfriend William Selby In Latest Instagram Photo

Wendy Williams has a new man in her life.

Wendy Williams is always open and honest about her romantic life and recently shared an Instagram photo of herself cuddling up to a new man, a New York City based jeweler named William Selby. Selby is Williams rumored new boyfriend whom she has been seen out and about with numerous times. The pair enjoyed a date night out on Friday evening, according to Page Six.

The pair enjoyed a romantic Italian dinner of meatballs which Williams also shared. In her Instagram photo both she and Selby were smiling broadly, clearly enjoying each other’s company. Williams looked cozy draped in a fur wrap, while Selby wore an all white athletic ensemble and plenty of gold jewelry. The pair paid a visit to artist Black Papi in his studio.

“Later on…studio with @blacpapipmh…another Friday night,” she captioned the photo.

Selby, who is often referred to as “Big Will” is a very successful jeweler who has create customized pieces for many big name celebrities including rappers like Drake, 50 Cent and ASAP Ferg.

Williams and Selby seem to be getting a lot closer lately, having hung out during the Super Bowl as well as Valentine’s Day. She’s also welcomed him as a visitor for her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Ever since Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of over two decades, she’s made it clear she’s excited to be back on the market and dating again. She filed for divorce in April of 2019 after months of cheating rumors on behalf of Hunter. When he eventually welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, Williams decided she had enough. In addition to filing for divorce from him, she also fired Hunter as the executive producer of her show. Their divorce was a messy one that played out for many months and just became final in the beginning of 2020.

Now that Williams is an officially single woman, she’s expressed what she is looking for in a potential partner. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she insisted she’s not getting involved with anyone ever again without a pre-nupitual agreement, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“One paragraph, maybe two sentences: What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine. I don’t wanna live with you. You have your place, I have mine. This is a new thing,” she said.

Her partner’s financial status is also important to her, “As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over,” she told Fallon.