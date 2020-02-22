Rita Ora Stuns Instagram Followers In Striped Onesie And Baseball Cap

Rita Ora showed off her unique fashion sense in the most recent photos on her Instagram page. In the series of images, the British beauty rocked a curve-hugging striped black-and-white knee-length bodysuit. The design had a yellow star embroidered on the front and it matched the yellow trim around the necklace. The “Falling To Pieces” singer paired the onesie with a baseball cap and a brown plaid blazer.

It looks like Rita had a “more is more” attitude” when it came to her accessories. She chose to pile on several gold necklaces and also sported oversized white sunglasses. Rita also wore white sneakers that featured the Converse logo that consists of a chevron and an arrow.

Rita thanked Converse for outfitting her in the caption of the post. She also revealed that the photos are meant to document the amount of fun she had while putting on the blazer. In the first snapshot, the garment hung off of her arms as she posed, flaunting her hourglass figure in the eyecatching onesie. In the second, the jacket was fully on while the third showed her in the process of getting it over her shoulders. The fourth photo pictured her kicking up one leg, a goofy pose that showed just how much fun she was having.

The photo has racked up over 330,000 likes as of this writing and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it. In thsose comments, fans showered Rita with praise.

“You look like a queen,” one person wrote.

“Damn girllll you look amazing,” another remarked before adding a starry-eyed emoji to their comment.

“Sending you lots of love!” a third person gushed.

“Good to see you having fun. Looks great,” a fourth commented.

Although she seems to love fashion, in a previous post on her Instagram page, Rita confessed that she doesn’t like to go shopping. In the photo series, she rocked a lacy black bralette with matching pants and leather boots. She also seemed to have been trying on a sheer polka-dot shirt when both of these photos was taken In the first photo, she held the upper part of the shirt up around her face and smiled for the camera. In the second, she looked off to the side as she wore the garment half-on and half-off.

The photos proved popular with her fans as more than 500,000 Instagram users have liked on it so far. There are over 2,400 comments.