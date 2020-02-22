‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Confirms She And Beau Clark Are Signing A Prenup, Feels It’s Romantic

Stassi Schroeder is being cautious.

Stassi Schroeder is making sure her money will be protected if her upcoming marriage to Beau Clark doesn’t work out.

While promoting her partnership with Real California Milk’s CBD (California Based Dairy) dispensary popup this week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member spoke to Page Six about her decision to sign a prenuptial agreement with Clark before saying “I do” in Rome, Italy later this year and admitted that she feels it’s romantic.

“People look at that as like a dirty thing that we shouldn’t talk about, but it’s honestly, I feel like there is some romanticism to it,” Schroeder said, explaining that it takes a lot to be so close to someone that these sort of conversations are not uncomfortable.

Schroeder even said that going through the ins and outs about what would happen if they were to split up post-wedding has brought the two of them closer.

“It’s brought me closer to Beau the more that we talk about it. And I kind of want to just like turn that around,” she shared.

According to Page Six, Schroeder and Clark’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, were seen signing a prenuptial agreement with one another in 2016 before they said “I do” in Northern California. However, after learning that their marriage was allegedly not legitimate due to a paperwork mishap, it has not yet been made clear whether or not they signed a second prenuptial agreement prior to their “technicality wedding” last summer.

As for their other newly married co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Page Six revealed that both parties expressed that they would not be signing a prenuptial agreement before their June 2019 wedding in Kentucky.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and her soon-to-be husband moved into the Hollywood Hills home she purchased in January earlier this week.

Also in her interview with Page Six, Schroeder confirmed she would soon be opening up about the topic of prenuptial agreements in an upcoming blog post for her Glamour magazine column, “Basic Bride.”

As for her big day, which will be filmed for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder said that despite the many challenges she’s faced amid planning her overseas wedding, she’s “so grateful” to be a part of the Bravo reality series.

“This is my group of friends and my chosen family and so we’ve created this whole show in life for ourselves by being open and showing everything,” she shared.