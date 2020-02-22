WWE News: Former Champion Injured By A Piano During Match On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

It's certainly one of the strangest injuries to ever happen in wrestling.

Injuries are always expected in professional wrestling, but WWE may have seen a first-of-its-kind on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura teamed with Cesaro to take on the team of Elias and Braun Strowman in a “Symphony of Destruction Match” from the blue brand. Little did anyone expect that one of those superstars would end up injured from one of the classical instruments sitting ringside.

The official website of WWE detailed exactly what the rules are for a Symphony of Destruction Match, and they’re quite simple. Musical instruments of all sorts were spread about and set up around ringside for the four superstars to use as they wished during the bout.

Once all was said and done, it was the team of Strowman and Elias who ended up with the victory on Friday night. The other team of superstars, managed by Sami Zayn, didn’t do so well as they not only left with a loss in the stats column but one of them was shaken up due to none other than a grand piano.

After the match was over and the superstars went backstage, Nakamura ended up needing medical treatment from the facility doctors. He posted a picture on his Instagram that showed him laying on a table and being treated by staff members as Cesaro and Zayn looked on concerned.

For those who watched the match, the ending came when Strowman power-slammed Nakamura onto a piano at ringside which ultimately led to the pin. That slam onto the piano did not look as if it landed very well and it actually seemed like Nakamura’s head hit the end of the instrument.

Those assumptions were proven to be correct with this image on social media which shows a wound in his head being closed by medical staff. Nakamura did joke that he’s tough, but that “the piano was toughest” since he and Braun couldn’t even beat it.

For weeks now, Nakamura and Strowman have been feuding with one another. During this program, Strowman actually captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship for his first single title on the main roster since joining the company.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been through some wild and tough battles over the years, but this may be the first time he’s ever been taken out by an instrument. The piano spot had probably been practiced by him and Strowman before Friday Night SmackDown started, but not everything always perfectly. The good news is that the WWE superstar was joking about thing and appears to already be on the mend.