‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Nikki Protects Victoria

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of February 24 through 28 have Victoria fighting for her life as her family rallies around her. Plus, Sharon helps her family stay on track, Phyllis gets an intriguing offer, and Devon is on the right track.

Sharon (Sharon Case) takes control, according to SheKnows Soaps. She doesn’t want Noah (Robert Adamson) to put his life in London on hold because of her breast cancer diagnosis. Sharon urges her son to go back and work on his photography and his new relationship. She reminds Noah that he can return for the surgery. Plus, Sharon also wants Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to be open with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about the breast cancer. Mariah worries that Tessa will leave the tour if she tells her, but Sharon encourages her daughter to be open with her girlfriend.

Meanwhile, The Newmans unify for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She made it through surgery, but Victoria is in a medically induced coma. All her family can do is wait and hope for the best. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gives Billy (Jason Thompson) a reality check during the week, and she works to protect Victoria. The Newmans are not going to simply act as though nothing happened between Billy and Victoria just because she was stabbed. When she wakes up, Victoria seeks answers about what happened to her. She suffered a lot at the hands of Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), and Victoria wants to know why.

When he offers to take the helm at Newman Enterprises, Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motives are called into question. It wasn’t that long ago that Adam informed Victor he would start things up again at Dark Horse to provide a legacy for Connor (Judah Mackey). Adam taking over the Newman family business, seems at odds with his Dark Horse plans.

After selling her shares of The Grand Phoenix to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) looks to the future. She misses designing, and it seems like Chelsea might be ready to dive back into creating clothing and fashion.

Speaking of Phyllis, she gets an intriguing offer, which could change everything for her. She’s back in the game at the hotel, but Phyllis doesn’t want to stop until she has control of the whole project. Perhaps this offer will be just what Phyllis is looking for.

Jill (Jess Walton) reveals a new business venture, and she hopes that she can get Billy interested in it. Billy is at a point where he needs a focus, and Jill’s new plan is perfect for her son.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) shares disturbing news. He and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) enjoy a close moment, but things might not be great for long when Jack gets a hint at what’s going on.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) helps crack a code when Devon (Bryton James) receives a strange text message. Devon assumes the text is from Colin (Tristan Rogers), and Kevin is only too happy to help. The code is a bank account with all of Devon’s money in it. It might be time for Devon’s fortune to return.