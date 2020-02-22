Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Applauded By Fans After Enrolling Their Son Israel In Kindergarten

Israel will be the first of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's grandchildren to attend public school.

Jill Duggar revealed that her oldest son is going to a public school, and many of her fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

On Saturday, Jill, 28, took to Instagram to break the news that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, 30, have enrolled 4-year-old Israel in kindergarten. She also shared a video documenting his school registration on the Dillard Family website.

On her Instagram page, Jill posted a photo of Israel holding a giant black frame up in front of him. The prop had a hashtag printed on the bottom that revealed the name of his future school’s mascot, the Jaguars.

Israel was all dressed up for his first school photo in a blue collared dress shirt, black jeans, and brown boots. He had his hair parted to the side and slicked down. The little boy had a huge smile on his face.

According to the post that Jill shared on her family’s website, Israel is enrolled in the same Arkansas school district that Derick attended public school in 25 years ago.

Jill captured Israel’s excitement about school on camera.

“Tomorrow’s a special day,” she told Israel in a short YouTube video.

“We’re going to registrate me for kindergarten,” her smiling son responded.

The video also included footage of the Dillard family arriving at Israel’s new school. Jill asked her son if he was excited about registering for kindergarten as he exited their car, and he confirmed that he was.

Jill and her family had arrived early, so they played charades in the school’s entryway while they waited for registration to begin. Derick noted that he and Israel will be in school at the same time since he is currently attending law school.

Israel’s kindergarten enrollment came as a surprise to many of Jill’s fans because the former Counting On star and her 18 siblings did not attend public school. The Duggar children’s education was occasionally brought up on their family’s Discovery Channel specials and subsequent TLC series. Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, explained that they preferred homeschooling their children with a faith-based curriculum. Israel will be the first of their grandchildren to attend public school.

A large number of Jill’s Instagram followers reassured her that she made the right decision not to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“He will love it. He strikes me as a social butterfly. And kindergarten is so fun,” read one response to her post.

“I am so proud and excited for you guys, he’s going to love kindergarten!” wrote another fan.

“That’s SO awesome!! I can’t believe he’s going to Kindergarten!!” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“Good luck Israel! I think he’s gonna love this new experience and season of life,” a fourth fan commented. “And I appreciate you decided to try and give school a chance.”