Ana Cheri Soaks Up The Sun In A Tiny Pink Bikini And Fedora Hat

Ana Cheri kicked off her weekend with a steamy new Instagram snap that shows her rocking another scandalous set of swimwear.

The fitness model logged on to her account on Saturday to dazzle her 12.4 million followers with the eye-popping photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. In the image, Ana was captured sitting atop a plush lounge chair as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure. Though no geotag was included with the post, the 33-year-old appeared to be enjoying the day by the pool, or possibly the beach, for she was dressed in an itty-bitty bikini as she enjoyed her R&R.

Ana looked smoking hot in her light pink two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a sports bra-style top that was made of a ribbed material and had thin shoulder straps that allowed her to show off her toned arms. It boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage on display, but that wasn’t all. The number almost appeared too small to contain her voluptuous chest and exposed a teasing glimpse of underboob to her audience as well.

The brunette bombshell paired her impossibly tiny top with a set of matching pink bikini bottoms that popped against her all-over glow. The garment featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed Ana to flaunt her sculpted legs in their entirety, while also highlighting her curvaceous physique. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned abs.

Ana added some bling to her look with a gold choker, as well as a long pendant necklace that she threaded between her cleavage and underneath her bikini top. She wore a trendy brown fedora on top of her dark tresses, which spilled over her shoulders in messy waves. She was also done up with a soft makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were quick to show Ana some love for her latest social media appearance. It has racked up nearly 31,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as hundreds of comments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“As usual, you look beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said the Ana was “a true queen.”

“Your body is perfect,” commented a third.

“Have you ever been arrested before……coz it’s illegal to look that good,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has shown off her incredible body on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a set of sexy teal lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The shot also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the sizzling look over 305,000 likes.