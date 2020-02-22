‘Bachelor’ Fans Want To See Madison Prewett And Tyler Cameron Together

Fans think Madison Prewett would be better suited with a man like Tyler Cameron than Peter Weber.

Madison Prewett and Tyler Cameron are both major Bachelor franchise favorites, and fans think they deserve one another. During the recent hometown date on The Bachelor, Prewett got a chance to show off her basketball skills to Peter Weber and viewers across the nation. Cameron appreciated how good she looked on the court, voicing his opinion on the young Bachelor contestant on social media.

Prewett played basketball in high school which explains why she was able to easily take on Weber for some one-on-one during their date. After seeing the episode, Cameron was impressed enough to praise her on social media and to request seeing more of skills.

“Maddi got handles. Someone needs to dig up her old highlight tapes from high school. I got to see this,” he originally wrote on Twitter.

He was obliged by the sports technology company Hudl, who provided him with a clip of Prewett playing basketball for her Alabama high school.

“Hudl coming in clutch! Madi got a nice stutter step cross over, saw a euro step in there, text book bounce pass for an assist, and drained the worst shot in basketball with a long 2 pointer. Get her in the next celebrity all star game,” Cameron responded to the video in a separate tweet.

After his commentary, many fans beginning expressing their opinion that Cameron would be a far better pick for Prewett than Weber, whom she is currently still dating on national television.

“MADI DESERVES BETTER! And by better, I mean Tyler Cameron,” one person commented.

“Tyler and Madi. You’d make a great couple! So much better than Peter, just sayin,” wrote another excited fan.

Prewett is currently among a total of three remaining women that are all fighting for Weber’s heart. She is competing against Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller. If spoilers are correct, Fuller will be sent home during Monday’s episode, leaving only Sluss and Prewett.

Nevertheless, there is expected to be a twist when Prewett discovers that Weber slept with one of the other women. This reportedly rattles her so badly, she decides to head home on her own. While this would seem to suggest that Weber ends up with Sluss in the end, the exact way things go down is not yet clear.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some fans did some detective work, looking into the Venmo accounts of Sluss and Weber. Both Weber and Sluss’ accounts have been switched to private, which fans think is a sign they end up together in the end.