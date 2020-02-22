Sofia Bevarly Shows Off Underboob In Cut-Out Bikini

Sofia Bevarly brought sunny vibes to her Instagram page today with her newest bikini pics. There were two snaps in the series with the second one being the most revealing; the model’s cut-out top left her underboob on show.

The first photo of the set offered a good view of her outfit. She stood with her right shoulder facing the camera and glanced over her shoulder, seemingly caught mid-laugh. Her bare derrière was hard to miss. There were also a couple of people lounging on the sand in the background.

This second image showed Sofia standing with her body angled toward the camera as she raised her right hand by her neck. She propped out her left knee and gazed into the distance with her eyes closed and with a huge smile on her face.

The bikini featured an array of neon colors and the bright design appeared to be inspired by the 1980’s. The top had long sleeves and an oval cutout that left the bottom part of her chest showing. Her bottoms were high-waisted with thick side straps, and the high-rise cut left her curvy booty bare.

The model wore her hair down in a heavy left part and her locks cascaded around her shoulders. Her makeup application was minimal and accentuated her natural beauty. She wore dark mascara, purple eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. Her only accessories were her small hoop earrings.

Sofia posed at the beach with the ocean in the background. It was a sunny day with clear skies, and the light drenched the stunner and left her skin looking glowing.

In the caption, Sofia asked her followers which of the two images they liked better.

The sensation’s followers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“@sofia_bevarly damn babe you look so gorgeous,” declared a supporter.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“#2. Thank you for blessing the feed everyday,” wrote an admirer.

“A or B. Any picture you’re in is my favorite!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Both, beautiful either way,” gushed a fan.

Sofia’s been sharing lots of swimsuit pics lately, and she shared another one yesterday. That time, she rocked a strapless, neon green one-piece. The stunner posed in front of a metal railing on a sunny day and shared two images in the series.

The bright ensemble contrasted well against her dark tan and the model smiled widely in both snaps, while striking flirty poses. She wore her hair down in a heavy part and sported dark mascara and light pink lipstick.