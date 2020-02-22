Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Red Thong Bikini That Barely Contains Her Curves

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update recently. She didn’t include a geotag on the post indicating the location, but she did tag Oregon in the caption, suggesting that perhaps the snaps were taken at a hot springs there.

In the first picture, Sara immersed her curves in a calm body of water surrounded by stones. A forest was visible in the background, with the sun shining though the trees, giving the entire shot a magical glow. Sara rocked a pair of red thong bikini bottoms that highlighted her slim waist and curvaceous derriere. She paired the bikini bottoms with a one-shoulder bikini top. One side was a strapless style, which stretched across her back, going over one shoulder and extending to a long-sleeve style.

Sara finished the ensemble off with a knit red hat with a large pom pom on the top of it. Her blond hair poked out the bottom of the hat, and she was faced away from the camera. She placed both hands on the surface of the water as the camera captured a contemplative moment. The swimsuit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who Sara made sure to tag in both the picture itself and in the caption of the post.

In the second shot in the Instagram update, Sara showed off more of the front of the swimsuit — as well as her gorgeous face. She angled her body slightly to the side, and the camera captured her toned physique from a different perspective. The strapless half of the bikini top had a large silver circle on the side that exposed plenty of skin, and the thing strip of red fabric struggled to contain Sara’s ample assets. The new perspective also allowed fans to see how Sara’s bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and drawing attention to her hourglass physique.

Sara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post racked up over 26,400 like within just 29 minutes. It also received nearly 200 comments from her eager fans.

“So beautiful,” one follower said.

Another follower admired the brand she was wearing, and said “Fashionnova has some good looking stuff. You post some of the best looking pictures on the gram.”

“Still gorgeous as ever,” another follower added.

“You are extremely gorgeously fabulously perfectly created,” one commented.

