Amanda Bynes Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Conservatorship Case In New Video

Amanda Bynes spoke out about her conservatorship in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In it, the actress explained that she has issue with the parts of the current agreement that have to do with her mental health therapy.

“I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month,” she said in the brief clip. “There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month.”

Amanda went on to add that she’ll go before a judge next week to argue her case. Then she ended the video with a heartfelt thank you to her fans for their support and love over the years.

In the clip, Amanda sported a fuzzy white hoodie. She wore her hair down and it hung well past her shoulders. The former Nickelodeon star, accentuated her green eyes with black liner and wore bright pink lipstick. She kept her septum ring in for the clip and her two heart-shaped face tattoos were also on display.

The video has been viewed over 230,000 times as of this writing and more than 2,400 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans voiced their support for the actress, with some using the hashtag “#freeamanda” in their messages.

“#freeamanda she’s a grown woman who should be in control of her life,” one person wrote.

“Do what makes you happy as long as it doesn’t lead to self-destruction,” another added before including a red-heart emoji in their comment. “Love ya!!!”

“Dude, I will always support you in everything you do no matter what you do. You’re one of the best actresses in my opinion and thank you for being you.” a fourth commenter remarked.

Others offered Amanda their assistance.

“How can we help babe! I’m here to do whatever!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

In a previous video, Amanda introduced her fans to her fiance Paul who she called “the best person in the world.” In that clip, she also revealed that they have both been sober for one year. Paul had shown up on her Instagram page before but that was the first time she had actually shared his name with the world.

She announced her engagement on Instagram as well with a photo of her engagement ring posted to the social media platform seven days ago. That photo has been liked close to 45,000 times and more than 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it.