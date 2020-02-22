Alexandra Cane Tugs Down Leggings For A Flirty Selfie

Alexandra Cane often promotes fitness and a healthy lifestyle on her social media, but it had been a little over a month since she posted a picture of herself sporting workout gear on Instagram. She finally got around to it today and shared a flirty new selfie, tugging at her leggings and flaunting her abs.

The model stood inside a living room area and held the phone with one hand. The device was gray with a clear cover on it. Her white manicure popped as she toyed with her pants with the other hand, giving her fans a better look at her midriff.

The matching ensemble she wore was light gray, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted leggings. The top had a round collar and long sleeves. The piece hugged her curves and featured the clothing brand name, Neu, on the bottom left.

Alexandra wore her hair down in a deep side part with her curls framing her face. The beauty accessorized with earrings, a charm necklace, and a bracelet. Her makeup application was impossible to discern, however, as her face was obscured by the phone for the entire clip.

The short video began with Alexandra standing and pulling at the leggings. After a moment, she tugged her hand down a few inches to give her followers a better view of her super-toned abs. In addition to her muscular body, her deep tan was hard to miss.

Beside her was a cream couch with black and white pillows. Plus, there was a rolled-up rug in the corner of the room that featured light wooden flooring.

Alexandra’s admirers took to the comments section to discuss her latest share.

“2020 inspo u look so BOMB,” gushed a follower.

“Keep up the good work, you’re looking fabulous…” encouraged a second fan.

“Jeeeeees she’s having her moment,” declared a supporter, using three fire emoji in the middle of their message to emphasize their compliment.

“WOW your hard work is certainly paying off. Your [sic] unreal!! Tots giving me the motivation keep going in my fitness journey. Xx,” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

Although this was the first Instagram photo of Alexandra in workout gear that she’s posted in a while, she’s been showing off her figure in plenty of other ways. In particular, she shared an eye-catching bikini pic five days ago. She rocked a white swimsuit and sat on a white bed, her toned abs again on display alongside her cleavage and tanned legs. She gave a huge pout and gazed into the distance. In the caption, she talked about combating bad Monday moods with a workout.