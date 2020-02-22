Tyler Cameron Discusses Bond With Andi Dorfman

'She is a dear friend of mine,' Tyler Cameron said of former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman.

Despite former dating rumors, Tyler Cameron and former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman are not in a romantic relationship. However, they do have a special bond of friendship that Cameron recently opened up about with Page Six. Because Dorfman has experience with life after reality television, she’s been able to help Cameron adjust to the limelight and all that comes with it.

Cameron rose to fame as one of the most popular contestants during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, Dorfman made her reality television debut back in 2013 during Juan Pablo Galavis during his controversial season of The Bachelor. She then took on the leading role during the next season of The Bachelorette. Thus, she’s got a few tips about coming to grips with overnight television fame, Cameron explained.

“She is a dear friend of mine. I was actually on the phone with her today. Andi has been a great person for me to reach out to when going through this whole experience because she’s been through it on both ends as the lead and as a contestant, but there’s nothing romantic between us,”As much as I do love and adore her — she’s the most incredible person, I think, and she’s just a great friend to have here in the city.”

Cameron and Dorfman both live in New York City and have been photographed out and about before, at times running marathons and most recently at a bowling outing. Rumors that there may be something romantic between them began swirling last fall, during which time Dorfman lightheartedly shut them down.

“I know Bachelor Nation … I mean, you could be photographed with worse-looking people,” she said at the time.

Fans across the nation fell in love with Cameron during Brown’s season due to his charming personality and the great respect with which he treated Brown. Even after she did not ultimately choose him in the end, he continued to support her, praising her on social media and in interviews. The pair had the chance to meet up after the season concluded and her short engagement to Jed Wyatt had fallen through. While there was talk of them possibly trying to date again, he later ended up going out with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hadid and Cameron had a brief fling before they eventually went their separate ways. Since then he has been spotted out and about with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, as The Inquisitr previously reported.