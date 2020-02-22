Diddy Hospitalized, Asks Instagram Followers To Pray For Him

The rapper posted a pre-surgery video on his Instagram.

Diddy is taking an unexpected break from the public eye to focus on his health. The rapper told followers on his Instagram story that he was undergoing his fourth surgery in two years to repair a quadricep tear, per People.

In his story, Diddy also apologized to fans for having to miss a planned appearance in San Francisco. In a video, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper explained the last minute nature of his procedure.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today. Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all,” he said.

The rapper also said that he was accident-prone, which helped explain why he so often found himself needing surgery or other forms of treatment, especially in recent years.

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad,” he said in the video.

Diddy said that he thought it was all part of God’s plan to get him to slow down and focus on his health. He said he had to stop treating his body “like a machine.” He continued by noting that he’d had a total of 10 surgeries over the course of his life, including four rotator cuff surgeries, a partial knee replacement and operations on his bicep, toe and wrist.

The rapper asked his followers to pray for him, and promised them that this would be his last surgery. He also extended his thoughts and prayers to others who were clumsy or accident-prone. In the video, Diddy also expressed gratitude for all the fans who had extended support or sympathy to him, and said that ultimately, he had done this to himself.

Even as he prepped for surgery, though, the rapper was still working hard to promote his various properties via social media. In a video posted to Diddy’s Instagram that featured the singer in the moments before he went under for the surgery, he announced that “Making the Band,” a reality show that aired from 2000 to 2009, was coming back.

He said that the show would begin by holding auditions in Atlanta, and that his ultimate goal was to bring R&B back into the mainstream. Diddy said that he would be watching and judging the auditions from his bed at home as he recovered from the surgery.