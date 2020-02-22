Nevada Caucus 2020 Results: Poll Times, Full Voting Totals For Saturday’s Contest

The Nevada caucus is nearly underway, and those looking for full results from the critical third contest of the 2020 Democratic primary will have a few ways to follow along.

The caucuses start earlier than those in Iowa, with registration opening on Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) and caucuses being called to order at 12:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET). As the Los Angeles Times noted, early voting already took place between February 15 and February 18, so those unable to spend at day at the caucuses can still have their votes counted.

It could take some time for the Nevada caucus results to start trickling in. Like Iowa, the voting process involves people showing up in person and voting in public groups. Caucusgoers gather together in groups based on what candidate they are supporting for the initial round of voting. If any candidate has less than 15 percent support at the site, they are not “viable” and the voters can then move to support another candidate in the second round.

The Los Angeles Times noted that the entire process could take the entire afternoon, so results from the Nevada caucus may not be available until later in the afternoon or early evening.

The results may also not be straightforward, as the 2008 primary showed. The report noted that the state distributes delegates proportionally, so the candidate who wins the most count-level delegates in the caucuses may not win the entire state.

“In 2008, Hillary Clinton won 51% of the county-level delegate count to Barack Obama’s 45%,” the report noted. “But because Obama’s support was spread across the state — including rural areas — he ended up beating her in the national delegate count.”

Going into Saturday’s caucus in Nevada, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was in the lead in most polling. As The Inquisitr reported, he opened up a 13-point lead in a poll from Emerson College/8 News Now Poll. The poll found that Sanders had the support of 30 percent of Nevada caucusgoers, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in second with 17 percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden trailed closely in third with 16 percent.

The poll showed that Biden had fallen 14 points since the last Emerson College poll in November, and that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had also fallen by 10 points.

Those looking to follow live results from the Nevada caucus will have a few options. A number of national news sites are offering streaming coverage, including ABC News. The full voting results from The Associated Press, including a full map of statewide voting totals, can be found on the New Yorker.