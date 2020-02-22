Kelly Gale Stuns In A Minuscule Green Bikini During One-Hour Sauna Session

Kelly Gale gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a steamy new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The eye-popping new addition to Kelly’s feed was uploaded on Saturday and has earned nothing but love since going live. The photo was taken by the Victoria’s Secret model herself as she enjoyed a one-hour sweat session in the sauna. She gazed at the camera with a sultry stare while parting her lips in a sensual manner, all the while looking smoking hot in a minuscule green bikini that left little to the imagination.

The brunette bombshell stunned in her itty-bitty two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a light green top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arm, which she stretched high above her to capture the sizzling selfie at the perfect angle. Kelly’s bikini also boasted impossibly tiny triangle-shaped cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets — though plenty of cleavage still spilled out of the number to make for a seriously NSFW display.

On her lower half, the Swedish beauty sported a pair of matching green bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top part of her look. The piece covered only what was necessary, and allowed the babe to show off her killer curves and toned legs thanks to its high-cut design. Its thin string waistband was pulled high up on her hips as she sat in the hot box, accentuating her trim waist and toned abs.

Kelly added a set of stud earrings and a dainty pendant necklace to her barely-there look, giving it just the right amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses up in a ponytail that sat high up on her head. As for her glam, the model was done up with full face of makeup that included a dusting of blush, winged eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara, which she jokingly noted would “look pretty” after her time in the sauna.

Fans of the lingerie model wasted no time in showing her latest Instagram upload some love. It has racked up more than 41,000 likes after four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her sexy, skin-baring display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “flawless.”

“Incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” commented a third.

Kelly is no stranger to showing some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw the stunner posing on a boat in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look also proved popular, earning over 54,000 likes.