Fitness Powerhouse Kayla Itsines Shows Off Her Chiseled Arms In New Workout Video

Fitness powerhouse Kayla Itsines trained her chiseled arms in the most recent video on her Instagram page. With dumbbells in hand and dressed in a red sports bra and loose-fitting black shorts, the brunette beauty started the workout with a series of bicep curls into a type of overhead press called the Arnold press.

She then moved on to doing side raises and recommended doing 12 reps of this exercise in the caption of the post. Bent-over rows came next which required her to lean forward at the waist and pull the dumbbells toward her.

Kayla remained in the same position for the next exercise, reverse flys, but with this exercise, she pulled the dumbbells out to her sides and kept her elbows bent.

Next Kayla knocked out the last exercise in the circuit, a set of in and out pushups. This variation ressembled the standard version of the exercise except that it also required Kayla to kick out her legs with each repetition.

The clip has been viewed over 180,000 times since its upload. In the comments section, fans showered Kayla with lots of compliments.

“You look stronger and more confident than ever before,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow Kayla! You are more ripped than I have even seen you!!” another remarked.

“You grow more beautiful with each passing day!” a third commented.

But several of the commenters had questions for Kayla and one fan had a key complaint that called out Kayla for not making her routine accessible to people at lower fitness levels.

“I really wish that there were appropriate modifications. I cancelled [the] Sweat [app] for that very reason,” a fourth commenter wrote. “Not everyone is physically capable of some of these movements.”

Kayla hasn’t responded to the comment as of this writing.

While Kayla trained her arms in a workout video posted on her Instagram page, in her workout video before this one, she did an obstacle course inspired circuit that trained her entire body. During the workout, the mother-of-one dashed around her gym as she completed exercises like box jumps, bent-over rows, push-ups and more.

“As a trainer, one of my favorite things to do in the gym with my clients is to set up an obstacle style circuit,” she wrote in the caption. “This is also a great way to work out with a group of friends.”

The upload proved popular with Kayla’s fans as it’s been viewed more than 400,00 times and over 520 Instagram users have commented on it.