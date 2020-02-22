Bikini Model Abby Rao Shows Off Killer Curves In Jean Shorts For Sunny New Instagram Photo

Instagram model Abby Rao showed off her enviable figure in a cute crop top and denim shorts in a brand new set of photos shared on February 21. The gorgeous American model put her killer body on display from several angles, posting two snapshots that captured her in a variety of alluring poses.

The 22-year-old stunner proudly flaunted her enviable curves in the skimpy outfit, offering fans a front and back view of her attire. For the first snap, the model faced the camera with a closed-lip smile as she leaned back with her hands touching the ground. She let herself be photographed sideways to showcase her narrow waistline and ample assets.

In the second photo, Abby turned her back to the lens to spotlight her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry gaze. Her toned backside and lean thighs were also on display. Two potted plants were seen in the backdrop, and the sunlight pouring over her made her skin glow.

The bombshell sported a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that clung to her curves, pairing them with a red crop top that featured a low neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and left plenty of her taut tummy exposed. The sexy red number also had thin straps that went over her shoulders.

Abby added a couple of accessories to complete her look, including a tennis choker necklace and a pair of dainty stud earrings. She had her long, light hair parted to the side and hanging down in straight strands.

The model’s makeup application included sculpted brows, a touch of warm-toned blush and highlighter. She wore a pink shade on her lips and sported black eyeliner on her top lids and thick mascara.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California. Her latest update earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to Abby’s social media page to shower her with compliments and praises. Many of her followers hit the like button over 141,000 times and left more than 1,160 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some fans were left speechless, oping to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Getting a hug from you would be everything honestly,” one of Abby’s fans commented on the post.

Fellow influencers Kinsey Wolanski and Valentina Fradegrada dropped several flame emoji.

“By the way, you are the most beautiful person ever! I saw ur TikTok, it was very good,” another admirer wrote.

“So fine Abby. All your photos are beautiful,” another social media user added.