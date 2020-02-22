American Model Alexa Collins Rocks A Tiny Green Bikini While Praying For The Sun: ‘Rain Rain Go Away’

Alexa Collins is only hoping for one thing this weekend — to see the sun. The model took to her Instagram account on Saturday to express her desire for warmer weather in a sizzling new post that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The American model’s early morning Instagram upload included a short video that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. A geotag on the post indicated that it was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the babe was seen enjoying a gorgeous day outside. A group of tall green plants swayed in the breeze behind the 24-year-old as she strutted toward the camera while gazing at it with a sultry stare.

The blond bombshell is known for showing off her killer figure in scandalous swimwear, and her look in her latest social media appearance certainly did not disappoint. She rocked a stunning, emerald green bikini from Lady Lux Swimwear that popped against her all-over tan and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece set included a classic halter-style top with gold chain straps that tied behind her neck in a dainty bow. It also featured triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience — though they hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Alexa also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment covered only what was necessary and boasted a high-cut design that allowed the Florida cutie to showcase her long, toned legs. At one point, she turned around to reveal the number’s cheeky nature, as well as a glimpse of her curvy booty. Meanwhile, its chain waistband sat low on Alexa’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

Unfortunately, the scene in the clip did not appear to be Alexa’s reality. She expressed in the caption of her post that she wanted the rain that her city that was experiencing to “go away” so she could go out to enjoy some sunshine — possibly while rocking the same green bikini she sported in the steamy video.

To no surprise, the eye-popping new addition to the stunner’s Instagram feed was a huge hit with her fans. The clip has been viewed over 7,000 times after just 45 minutes of going live. It has also racked up nearly 3,000 likes and dozens of comments, many with compliments for Alexa’s sexy, skin-baring display.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” one person wrote.

“You have an awesome body,” said another.

“Nice bikini Alexa! Luv the green!” commented a third.

Alexa seems to be loving wearing bold colors lately. Earlier this week, she shared another jaw-dropping photo that saw her rocking a beautiful, cobalt blue wrap dress on the beach. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the snap over 13,000 likes.