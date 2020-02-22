‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Demi Burnett Introduces Fans To Her New Beau, Slater Davis

The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum Demi Burnett has a new man in her life. In the most recent photo on her Instagram page, the 25-year-old reality TV star is pictured kissing a man at a dinner table. In the tags on the photo, Demi identified him as Slater Davis and a peek at his Instagram page revealed that he’s a singer from Los Angeles.

In the photo, Slater rocked a red patterned shirt and accessorized his look with lots of silver rings and bracelets. His nails were also painted half black and half white. That two-toned color scheme continued in his hair as she sported ash-blond locks with black roots.

As for Demi, she wore what appeared to be a black satin dress with lace detailing on the body. She seemed to wear no jewelry except for some sparkly dangling earrings. Her long golden colored hair was in a low ponytail.

The photo has racked up over 70,000 likes since it was posted and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, several fans expressed that they were happy about Demi’s new relationship.

“DEMI you’re my role model I am so happy for u always one person wrote,” one person wrote.

In the comments, one of Demi’s former castmates also hinted that she may have set her up with Slater.

“Yo million dollar matchmaker,” wrote Katie Morton.

Others seemed disappointed that Demi had found love since they wanted her to be the next Bachelorette.

“Happy for u but lowkey wanted u to be the bachelorette,” a third commenter added.

And some commenters seemed to have missed the news that Demi had broken with the woman she got engaged to at the end of the last season of Bachelor in paradise, Kristian Haggerty.

Well damn, I clearly missed out on a lot of stuff. What happened to what’s her face? I was sooooo happy for y’all still glad you’re happy but…..

As Us Weekly reports, Kristian and Demi broke off their engagement one month after the show ended.

Other comments wished Demi a happy birthday which seems to indicate that the photo was snapped at a celebratory dinner for the occasion In the caption, she called Slater her “present.”

As for Slater, he hasn’t shared any photos of Demi on his Instagram page as yet. But His photos mostly show him having a good time with his circle of friends, so fans will just have to wait and see whether she pops up in one of his photos sometime soon.