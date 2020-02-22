Pregnant Twins Nikki And Brie Bella Will Be Inducted In The WWE Hall Of Fame

The former wrestlers are expecting their first and second child, respectively.

There’s been plenty to celebrate in the Bella household in recent weeks. Just a few weeks after Nikki and Brie Bella announced that they were both expecting children at almost the exact same time, World Wrestling Entertainment has now announced that the twins will be inducted into its hall of fame as part of the 2020 class, per People.

The news was first shared by Alexa Bliss during “A Moment of Bliss,” a segment on Friday Night Smackdown. The WWE confirmed the Total Bella stars’ induction soon after the initial reveal in a statement.

“Though ‘Twin Magic’ was their calling card early on, Nikki & Brie proved they were extremely capable competitors. Brie was the first to capture championship gold, defeating Eve Torres to become WWE Divas Champion in April 2011. Nikki followed suit one year later with a victory over fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Nikki captured the title again at Survivor Series 2014, dethroning AJ Lee to kickstart a reign that would last 300 days, the longest in Divas Championship history,” the statement read in part.

The statement also touched on how the two initially paired up in the ring, and the rivalries that they were a part of.

Nikki and Bella will join a class of inductees that also includes nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman and Guardians of the Galaxy star and former wrestler Dave Bautista. Their induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 2 in Tampa, Florida. The induction will be part of a week-long celebration at WrestleMania36.

The twins, both 36, are scheduled to react to the news Tuesday, when they’ll be featured on WWE Backstage. The news of their induction is just the latest piece of news that has the twins celebrating. They also recently announced that they were both expecting children, and are due within two weeks of one another.

In announcing their pregnancies, the twins joked about the fact that people would think they planned it. Nikki’s baby will be her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie’s baby will be her second with husband Daniel Bryan.

In an episode of their podcast The Bellas Podcast published Wednesday, the two put to bed rumors that they had used in-vitro fertilization in order to time out their pregnancies. They said that they had not used IVF, but that they were both thrilled and shocked by their pregnancies. Nikki also said on the podcast that their joint pregnancies must have been a part of god’s plan.