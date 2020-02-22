WWE Rumors: Major Update On Drew McIntyre’s Booking At ‘WrestleMania 36’ And Beyond, Per ‘WrestlingNews.co’

If the latest rumors are accurate, Monday Night Raw superstar Drew McIntyre could be in line for great things in 2020, including a possible WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 36 and a feud with one of the red brand’s biggest heels at some point during the summer months.

Citing an anonymous source, WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis wrote that the plan at WrestleMania 36 is apparently for McIntyre to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, thus potentially setting him up to become Monday Night Raw‘s leading babyface. By virtue of winning the men’s battle royal at last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the Scotsman got his chance to face “The Beast Incarnate” for the red brand’s top belt, and as the source explained, WWE owner Vince McMahon appears decided on having McIntyre pick up the title win at the company’s biggest event of the year, barring any injuries.

“Vince likes everything about him and thinks he represents the company well when he does media appearances,” the source was quoted as saying. “He looks good and talks good and that is what Vince is looking for. Drew has already established a relationship with Vince like most top guys do.”

As further explained by Davis, WWE also plans to build McIntyre up for his big match at WrestleMania 36 by telling the story of his first WWE stint, where he was mired in the lower card as of his June 2014 release, and how he transformed himself into a top-tier competitor since his return to the promotion.

Regarding what could be next for McIntyre if he wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 as rumored, WrestlingNews.co‘s Davis wrote that WWE reportedly has “plans in place” for the following months. He noted that these plans may include a feud with Seth Rollins, who has stepped up in recent months as the most visible heel on Raw, working his “Monday Night Messiah” gimmick and leading a faction that also includes Murphy and The Authors of Pain. It wasn’t specified, however, whether this rivalry would culminate in August at SummerSlam — WWE’s next major pay-per-view after WrestleMania.

Despite a promising start in 2009 where he was billed as McMahon’s “chosen one,” McIntyre was reduced to jobber status later on in his initial WWE run, teaming with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater as one-third of the comedy stable 3MB from 2012 to 2014. Prior to rejoining WWE early in 2017, he the next few years in Impact Wrestling — then known as TNA — and won the company’s World Heavyweight Championship while working under his real name of Drew Galloway.