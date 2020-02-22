Modern Family Cast Members Share Heartfelt Messages On Instagram After Final Day Of Filming

The hit ABC sitcom Modern Family shot the final scenes for the last episode of the series on Friday. Cast members from the show took to popular social media site Instagram to express their feelings about the show ending and their gratitude for being a part of it, according to The Daily Mail.

In honor of the last day of shooting, cast members Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet shared photos from the set of the show.

Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, shared several snaps of the cast. In one photo, he’s pictured sitting cross-legged on the floor of the now-empty set that served as the house he shared with his onscreen husband, played by Eric Stonestreet. In the caption, the actor quotes J.M. Barrie, who said “Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting.”

The actor also thanked the fans of the show and wrote that it had been a great 11 years and 250 episodes.

Vergara, who plays Gloria on the show, was another who posted a farewell on the photo-sharing site, in the form of several posts featuring the cast members. In one photo, the actress poses alongside the various faces that make up the Dunphy, Tucker-Pritchett, and Pritchett-Delgado families. The actors pose on the staircase of one of the families’ houses and flash happy smiles for the photographer.

In the caption of the post, Vergara writes that she will never forget the set and the people who made up the show, where there were “only good times.”

Stonestreet plays Mitchell’s husband Cameron Tucker on the show, and he also shared his bittersweet feelings about the show’s final day of shooting. The actor is featured in an artsy photo, shot from behind, as he approaches the exit door of the set. His shadow extends in front of him, covering the door, as he stands with his hands on his hips. In the caption, he writes that he’ll see himself out.

“I guess I’ll see myself out now stage 5. 11 years walking in and out of this door went by in a flash.”

Another photo features Stonestreet posing with his onscreen family, Mitchell and their daughter Lily (played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). The family poses in front of the exterior of one of the houses used in the show.

The show began in 2009 and went on to win 20 Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe along the course of its 11 seasons. The final season is set to resume its second half in April.