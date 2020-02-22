Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Enviable Curves In Sexy Lingerie Snap

On Friday, Instagram sensation Pamela Alexandra shared some snaps from a recent photo shoot with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

Posing in a hotel bathroom, the model flaunts her curves in the two-photo post. The first snap features Pamela leaning against the marble counter top with her body turned towards the side. She wears a black lingerie set, which features a lacy bra with low-cut cups that push up her generous cleavage and reveals plenty of bronzed tummy. The equally lacy bottoms, accessorized with small silver studs along the waistline, rise high on the model’s hips while dipping low in the front area. Her trim waist and curvy hips are the highlight of the look.

In addition to the lingerie set, Pamela wears a thin white bathrobe with a waffle pattern that hangs open in the front and exposes her curvy legs. The brunette beauty applied a generous layer of black mascara and dark eye shadow, made evident by her closed eyes. Her straight, brown tresses are pushed slightly away from her face and hang down her back while she flashes a bright, white smile for the photographer.

The photographer shoots a wider angle in the second snap, capturing more of the luxurious bathroom and Pamela’s full body. Viewers can see that she is barefoot as she poses with one leg bent at the knee and resting against the other. She also gazes unsmiling at the camera in this photo, showing off her glossy, plump lips and shooting a sultry look with her eyes.

In the caption of the snaps, the model wishes her followers a happy weekend and adds a white heart emoji. Her fans left almost 80,000 likes and over 1,500 comments on the post in the first 15 hours of being posted. As is typical with her Instagram snaps, Pamela’s followers gushed over her sexy curves and enviable figure in the comments section.

“Just when we thought you couldn’t get better…levels,” one Instagram user commented.

“You face and smile and body are perfect,” another fan added.

“You’re officially the most gorgeous creature to have EVER lived,” yet one more follower wrote.

Others wanted to know why Pamela was posing in a hotel bathroom, with several asking if she was there for work. While it is unclear where she is and why, a previous post from this week, featuring her in red lingerie and the same white bathrobe, suggests that she is working on a modeling shoot.